'I just knew I should be here': Brendan Hall cherishes journey with Montana State

BOZEMAN — There may be no greater weapon to the special teams unit at Montana State than Brendan Hall, the kickoff specialist and punter.

About 90% of his kickoffs are touch-backs, and he rarely has a punt placed outside of exactly where the team needs it.

"What he’s been able to do on the kickoff side, almost entirely eliminating a kickoff return outfit, with — what? — now 25 games, that’s significant," Montana State coach Brent Vigen said. "And then on the punt side, we don’t punt a ton, but when we’ve had to punt, I think he’s been a real weapon."

Hall explained how he's become so dominant as a specialist.

"I mean, obviously, the big levers, a lot of torque for as tall as I am, that definitely helps," Hall, who is 6-foot-9, said with a smile. "But, I think also, strength coaches doing a great job in the weight room to help us. (They) put us in good positions. And I feel a lot more comfortable here, just getting more and more reps. I feel comfortable with the snap operation."

Hall started his collegiate career at SMU in Dallas and then transferred to Montana State in 2023. With had a handful of FBS and Power-4 options to transfer to, the Bobcats just felt right.

The seniors have been giving speeches to the team throughout the playoffs, and Hall’s message last week to them was just that.

"This place, I just knew I should be here," he said. "In the portal, there was so many different places, but everything aligned from school, opportunity there, mechanical engineering, to great people, great culture, and then obviously great fans that make a lot of noise.

"I’ve played some Big 12 teams, and they make that level of noise in (Bobcat Stadium), and that’s really important when you make 20,000 fans feel like 50,000, that’s a really cool thing."

Vigen reflected on recruiting Hall nearly two years ago.

"Leaving SMU, he wasn’t really fired up about football, you know," Vigen said. "But I think he knew he had this gift. In Montana State, he found a place he could continue his pursuit in a mechanical engineering degree and really take off with that, and then, you know, maybe find some new life on the football field, and I think he’s done that. And he’s definitely made a big impact."

Hall recently earned the opportunity to be part of the Hula Bowl this year. Hall will be able to showcase his talent at the all-star game alongside other NFL prospects.

"There’s probably only six to eight guys in the nation (at his position) that are going to go to those big three seniors bowls," Hall explained. "To be looked at at a smaller school, usually they’re looking at the bigger schools, but it means a lot for the opportunity I got here to help me be in that position. I’m going to do my best."

Top-seeded Montana State continues its playoff push against No. 8-seeded Idaho on Friday at 7 p.m. in Bobcat Stadium.