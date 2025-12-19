Hidden history: Early Cat–Griz rivalry featured 4-point TDs, coach-referees and megaphones

GREAT FALLS — For a rivalry that dates back to 1897, Saturday’s Cat–Griz playoff matchup is historic.

But while most fans are aware that it’s the first time Montana and Montana State have met in the postseason they might not know that it isn’t the first time the two teams have met twice in the same year. According to longtime historian Tom Donovan, the last time it happened was more than a century ago.

“The last time was 1913 — so it’s been 112 years since this happened,” Donovan said. “But it was pretty common practice. There weren't conferences back then so they had to play twice to fill out their schedules."

Donovan, a Great Falls researcher, has spent decades studying the rivalry and published an 846-page book called “Montana’s Greatest Rivalry: A College Football Classic” documenting the all-time series — from the first points scored to long-forgotten traditions and rules that look nothing like modern football.

“Well, it was supposed to be just a simple project of which team scored the first touchdown,” Donovan said. “But what I discovered, there were four- and five-point touchdowns before they were six. I realized this wasn’t going to be any simple little project.”

Even officiating was different. Donovan said the early games did not feature independent referees.

“The coach of Montana was the umpire. The coach of Montana State would be the referee, and at halftime they’d switch,” he said. “And a lot of times if Montana State got a lot of (penalties) first half then Montana is going to get a lot in the second half."

Over the course of 125 games, the Cats and the Griz have played at 19 different facilities. In the early days of the rivalry being played in pastures and makeshift fields, there were no PA systems. So fans had to rely on designated barkers from the sideline.

“You had one or two experts on the sideline with a handheld megaphone, and he’d explain what’s going on,” Donovan said. “From fouls to first downs to quarter and halftime breaks."

Even each school's identity took time to form. The teams were known as the “Aggies” and the “Bruins” in the early years. Montana adopted the Grizzly nickname in 1912. Montana State became the “Bobcats" in 1916 following a naming contest in the student newspaper. There were few entries, so the editors ultimately chose the name. But one of the entries did standout.

“In fact, they had Chipmunks. Chipmunk was one of the suggestions,” Donovan said. “So Montana State could have been called the Chipmunks."

Trophies have also changed over the years. Although most fans today recognize the Great Divide Trophy, Donovan said the schools have exchanged at least seven different prizes over time, including a treasure chest and even a three-layer Devil’s food cake.

“Yeah, there was a ton of trophies, and the copper company donated a real big trophy when they were being played in Butte,” he said.

Donovan published his book in 2013 and has continued collecting research and statistics ever since. At 76, he hopes someone will eventually continue the work.

“Well, obviously, I’d like to have somebody else take it, because otherwise it’s just going to end up in a landfill,” Donovan said. “I’d like to see somebody who is really interested in this series.”

As Montana and Montana State meet again with postseason stakes for the first time, Donovan says the game is not just another chapter in the rivalry — it is part of one of the richest backstories in college football.

