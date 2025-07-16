Helena Capital's Brit Linder commits to Montana State football

HELENA — On a wet, chilly, overcast day, running football drills can range from being unpleasant to downright impossible. But even on those bad-weather days, you’ll still find Montana State football commit Brit Linder hard at work.

The Class of 2026 linebacker and running back from Helena Capital High School said he likes working out “to get bigger” and that lifting helps him get better at football. Standing at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Linder will likely have to pack on a few more pounds of muscle over the next year to fit in the Bobcats’ linebacker room.

But that’s a small task given how far Linder’s work ethic has already carried him.

“A few weeks into my junior season is when I kind of realized maybe playing in college and playing at a top-tier college could be what’s possible for me,” said Linder. “I didn’t really know kind of what position I even fit into until the season really started last year.”

But that uncertainty faded fast as Linder settled into his starting role at inside linebacker, earning first-team all-state honors and a state championship as a junior. However, Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said Linder’s potential was apparent years prior.

“We were getting ready to play in the 2022 state championship game, and Brit was a scout team guy,” said Mihelish. “And we saw something in him, and he’s going to be pretty special, even though we’re preparing to play in that championship game. But it was like, this kid’s going to have a bright future, and he took advantage of that.”

And as Linder looks forward to joining the Bobcats in Fall 2026, he still has one more season to play alongside his Bruin family.

“We've got a quarterback camp this week, and that’s what we preach to these kids when they’re young,” said Mihelish. “You’re a part of this family now, so enjoy it and take advantage of it and work hard. And Brit’s gotten to this point, got some natural ability and talent, but he’s a hardworking kid.”

Linder said he feels “really lucky to be a Bruin.”

“Coach Mihelish and the rest of the coaching staff, they definitely have all of our backs, all of the players’ backs,” said Linder. “He was actually a really big part of my recruitment process. Lots of coaches called to ask about me and my teammates, and he was always speaking about us on a positive note. And I’m really thankful for that.”