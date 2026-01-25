High School College More Sports Watch Now
Hailey Coey sets new triple jump mark, relay team obliterates school record at Bobcat Challenge

BOZEMAN — Hailey Coey continued her record-setting weekend with a new school record in the triple jump, and Montana State's women’s 4x400-meter relay team shattered the program record by nearly 1.5 seconds to highlight the final day of the Bobcat Challenge on Saturday.
 
Coey posted a winning mark of 12.75 meters/41 feet, 10 inches to set her second school record in as many days while the women’s 4x400m team of Tilde Bjerager, Caroline Hawkes, Peyton Garrison and Giulia Gandolfi clocked a converted time of 3:36.91 to move to 16th in the NCAA this season.

Coey beat her own school record with a mark of 12.43m/40-9.50 on her third jump before improving her mark to 12.50m/41-0.25 on her fourth attempt. She then obliterated her previous mark on her sixth and final attempt with a jump of 12.75m/41-10.00 to move to 28th in Division I track and field this season.

Bjerager, Hawkes, Garrison and Gandolfi shaved nearly 1.5 seconds off the previous school record, posting a converted time of 3:36.91 to win the event by over seven seconds. The quartet’s time makes them the No. 16 relay in the NCAA so far this season and capped off a strong weekend for the Bobcats in Bozeman.
 

