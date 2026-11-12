Gallatin's Brooklyn Binford among Montana State volleyball signings

BOZEMAN — Montana State volleyball head coach Matt Houk announced the addition of three high school standouts who will join the Bobcats for the 2027 season: Brooklyn Binford, Jayda Nothdurft and Rachel Richardson.

Binford, a familiar name in the Bozeman community, has been a defensive force throughout her career at Gallatin High School. She was named a first-team all-state and all-conference selection after helping the Raptors to back-to-back state championships in 2024 and 2025. A two-time academic all-state selection, Binford was also named most improved player twice with her club team, Big Sky Volleyball.

The daughter of Montana State women’s basketball coach Tricia Binford, Binford and the Gallatin team continue postseason play on Nov. 12 in search of their third consecutive state championship.

“Brooklyn’s twitch and speed are off the charts,” Houk said. “She will bring a tenacity to our backcourt that, when coupled with our current liberos, will continue to make us a force defensively in the league. Brooklyn has also grown up around high-level college athletics, and she knows what it takes to compete and win at this level. She bleeds Blue and Gold.”

Nothdurft, a 6-foot-1 outside hitter from Windsor, Colo., brings an impressive volleyball resume to the MSU roster. She is a four-year letter winner at Windsor High School, where she set the single-season kills record with 320 in her sophomore season. Nothdurft helped the Wizards to four regional championships and a runner-up finish at the 2025 Colorado state championships. An 11-time Max Preps player of the match winner, Nothdurft earned Colorado first-team all-conference honors in 2024 and first-team academic all-state honors in 2025 as the team continues postseason play in 2026.

A member of NORCO Volleyball Club’s 2026 USAV junior national championship team, Nothdurft was named to the all-tournament team. Nothdurft also had success on the sand as an AVP junior national beach bid winner and the USA Volleyball Beach Tour winner in the 16U open bid division in 2024.

“Jayda is a pin who can play on both sides of the court,” Houk said. “She brings great length and determination to compete at a high level. From our first interaction, we knew that Jayda was aligned with what we stand for at Bobcat volleyball. Jayda’s whip of an arm will bring continued energy to the offensive side of the ball for us.”

Richardson was a two-year captain and four-year varsity athlete at San Ramon Valley High School. The 6-4 middle blocker helped the Wolves to the 2024 D2 state championships and 2025 East Bay Athletic League championships, and rounded out her high school career with over 400 kills and 250 blocks. Richardson competed with the NorCal Volleyball Club, which won a 2024 championship, and received the All-NorCal player award in 2025.

Also an academic standout, Richardson has maintained a GPA over 4.0 and earned departmental awards in English, foreign languages and social studies, and the school’s leadership award.

“Rachel is a physical middle who will have presence on the court the day she shows up on campus,” Houk said. “She has a great feel for blocking at a young age, and I am excited to see how she grows into becoming a force at the net. Rachel is wonderfully mature and will be a great steward of the Bobcat volleyball program.”

