FULL HIGHLIGHTS: No. 6 Montana State 45, Northern Arizona 21

Ryan Lonergan
Posted at 4:17 PM, Nov 04, 2023
BOZEMAN — The No. 6-ranked Montana State Bobcats came off a loss to Idaho in the week prior with a 45-21 win over NAU on Saturday.

With this win, the Bobcats continue the longest home-game win streak in Division 1 Football with 25 games.

Bozeman native and MSU TE Ryan Lonergan scored his first collegiate touchdown on a 20-yard reception from Tommy Mellott in the second quarter. Mellott and Sean Chambers each notched a rushing touchdown to start the game in the first quarter.

