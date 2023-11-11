Watch Now
FULL HIGHLIGHTS: No. 3 Montana State 57, Eastern Washington 14

Nov 11, 2023
BOZEMAN — The No. 5-ranked Montana State Bobcats won their final regular season game at home 57-14 over Eastern Washington. They continue to longest active Division-I home-game winning streak with 26 in a row in Bobcat Stadium.

Sean Chambers had the first score of the game with a 68-yard touchdown. On the Bobcats defense, Ben Seymour had a fumble recovery and Nolan Askelon had an interception.

Chambers also hit Ty McCullouch twice for two receiving touchdowns.

For highlights from Saturday's game, see the video player above.

