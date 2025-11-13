BOZEMAN — When asked the best quality quarterback Justin Lamson brings to the Montana State offense, Adam Jones cracked a smile.

"His competitiveness, for sure," he said. "I’m sure you’ve heard that multiple times, but he demands a lot. He’s extremely intense, and I think it’s the best quality he has, for sure."

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Full-circle fit: Justin Lamson and Brent Vigen's connection years in the making

"(It’s) how I’ve been taught and how I’ve been raised," Lamson explained. "My dad probably instilled that in me, and probably having an older brother instilled that in me a little bit. I’m not going to slide unless I really have to. Coach (Brent) Vigen probably doesn’t want to hear me say that."

The Lamson household has always revolved around the game of football. His dad, Jeff, was a tight end for Washington State, while his older brother, Colton, was an offensive lineman for UC Davis. His mother, Lisa, was a cheerleader for the San Francisco 49ers.

"My earliest memories are just having a football in my hand," Justin Lamson said. "I remember going to the local park and then teaching me how to tackle. You know, it’s kind of in the Lamson family, or you’re not really doing anything."

Montana State Athletics Montana State's Justin Lamson throws on the run during a game against Northern Arizona on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Flasgstaff, Ariz.

Lamson is from El Dorado Hills, Calif., outside of Sacramento. Vigen and Lamson have been connected for years, as the Montana State head coach recruited him to Wyoming out of high school when he was the offensive coordinator there.

"What I recall is the conversation with his head coach, just describing his competitive level, and I think what you’re looking for, you see what you see on the film, but what are those intangibles?" Vigen explained. "And competitive nature is certainly one of them — leadership capabilities, intelligence."

Lamson has had a journey that's taken him to three different stops (Syracuse, Stanford and Bowling Green), but now he's fitting perfectly into a dynamic offense as the team readies for the most important part of the regular season. He's also finally reunited with Vigen, who he has the utmost respect for.

"The way he attacks every single day, you know what he commands out of practice, is super special," Lamson said about his coach. "We have meetings each week, and he gives me his honest feedback, whether I like it or not. That’s probably why he’s such a great coach. He holds us to the standard of Bobcat football."

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State coach Brent Vigen looks on from the sideline during a game against Idaho at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.

And went it comes to the community, Lamson’s quickly learned that Montana State fans never miss a moment.

"I remember early in the season I was talking to Hunter Parsons, and I was like, he's just had a big Gold Rush game, are people going to show up?" Lamson recalled. "He’s like, dude, they show up for every single game. I just think that’s pretty cool. That’s not happening everywhere."

Lamson and the Cats take on No. 9 UC Davis this Saturday at 8:15 p.m. in Bobcat Stadium. The game will air on ESPN2.

