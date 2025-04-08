From Walter Payton Award to NFL prospect: 'I'd bet on Tommy Mellott'

BOZEMAN — Montana State football has become synonymous with the name Tommy Mellott. He cemented his legacy with a stellar senior season this past year to cap off an already storied career college career.

Mellott became the program's first Walter Payton Award winner, given to the top player in the FCS, in 2024. His resume also includes MSU's first Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete award, as well as the FCS ADA offensive player of the year, Walter Camp FCS player of the year and Big Sky Conference offensive player of the year awards.

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott rushes in for a touchdown against Idaho at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.

He was also named a first-team FCS All-American at quarterback by every selecting team.

He finished his career at MSU with 33 wins, which ranks second in school history. His 43 rushing touchdowns and 3,523 rushing yards also are second all-time, and his 53 passing touchdowns and 5,810 passing yards both rank fifth.

When you combine his on-field dominance with his intangibles — work ethic, leadership and discipline — he's one of the best to ever play for the Blue and Gold.

Now the face of the program for the past few years readies for the next chapter of his career. An impressive pro day this past Friday was the start to what he hopes to prove at the next level.

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott looks to pass against Idaho at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.

"There’s very few individuals from Montana, and very much next to none from Butte, that have an opportunity to go play Division I football, let alone go and start and become an All-American at one point," Mellott said. "And to have an opportunity to play in the NFL is such a low percentage. It’s an honor to represent the people that have bought into who I am as an individual."

Mellott spent the past three months training in California under performance coach Les Spellman. He made the move just four days after playing in the FCS championship.

His pro day highlights included a 4.39-second time in the 40-yard dash and a 41-inch vertical leap. Below are Mellott's measureables from his pro day performance:

Brendan Tobalske / MTN

"I think he made it evident what his ability is, his talent. His numbers are phenomenal, and that’s phenomenal in a sport where there’s all kinds of phenoms out there — he’s one of them," Montana State coach Brent Vigen said.

Mellott trained as a wide receiver and specialist coming into the pro day, as his athletic attributes give him the ability to fit into whatever position may suit a team best.

"People doubted my ability to play the quarterback position. After four years I became the player of the year at the quarterback position," Mellott said. "That’s the type of growth I can have at whatever position it might be.

"And so I can see that there’s a start to it here, and a couple weeks here that I’ve got to start developing that, and I think that it’s just going to continue to flourish as I continue my career."

Edgar Cedillo / MTN Tommy Mellott competes in Montana State's Pro Day on Apr. 2, 2025.

The main NFL comparison many have made for Mellott is Julian Edelman, a player who went from being an elite collegiate quarterback to a slot receiver in the NFL.

It just happens that Mellott’s connection to the Super Bowl champion and longtime New England Patriot is pretty unique.

"When I was in the fourth grade, my first practice in little guy football, I had his jersey on," Mellott reflected with a smile. "He was a rookie, so he was just a punt returner. But, I had his rookie card, I had his jersey. He’s a guy for whatever reason I’ve leaned towards, I suppose.

"I’d like to see myself going and playing a 10, 11-year NFL career and helping win Super Bowls. ... He’s made his mark like no one else, and I believe I can do that as well."

Dina Mellott / Contributed

Mellott can potentially be used as a Swiss Army knife-type player for an NFL team, as well. The element of the unknown when he comes onto the field can be useful. Mixing that with his work ethic, it's a recipe for success.

"Being on the field, not knowing if the individual is going to be able to throw the ball, run the ball, catch the ball, all those different aspects," Mellott explained. "I’m just a team-first player. I work my butt off every single day, as you can see today. I wasn’t the fastest kid in my middle school, but I’m standing here today running a 4.39."

"There’s a world where there’s a quarterback piece in some fashion, still involved with what someone would ask him to do," Vigen said. "I think he showed that he can catch some punts. He hasn’t worked on that a whole lot. I think there’s a lot of things that come natural to him, but there’s a work ethic that’s going to allow him to take on whatever they throw at him, and I would bet on Tommy Mellott."

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Tommy Mellott and Montana State run onto the field prior to the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.

As the Mellott era comes to a close in Bobcat Stadium, the community is behind him. They're ready to buy his jerseys wherever he lands in the coming months.

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Undrafted free agent signings and rookie minicamp invitations will be announced in the hours and days after the draft ends.

