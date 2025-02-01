Four Montana State indoor records tumble at Bobcat Performance meet

BOZEMAN — One after another, the records just kept falling Friday.

Starting in the afternoon with Shelby Schweyen's unforgettable performance in the pentathlon and ending on Sydney Brewster's final throw of the night in the shot put, Montana State track and field re-wrote the record books all day Friday to mark a memorable Bobcat Performance meet at Worthington Arena.

Four school records and 15 new all-time top 10 marks tumbled down in a furious span of just six hours in Bozeman, as the Bobcats made a definitive statement in their home environment.

Schweyen, the reigning Big Sky champion, exploded with five lifetime bests in her five events to set the Montana State and Big Sky records for the pentathlon (4,183 points).

The graduate student from Missoula got things started with a converted 8.59 in the 60 meter hurdles, not only a PR but also the third-fastest race ever run by a Bobcat woman in the event.

30 minutes later, Schweyen was clearing the highest bar of her life in the high jump, getting over 5-08.50 to climb to fifth all-time in Montana State history in that event.

The multi-star kept the momentum rolling, putting up lifetime bests in the shot put, long jump, and 800 meters to score 4,183 points—eclipsing Carley McCutchen's previous record of 4,056 set in 2015 for the MSU record and placing ahead of Montana's Erika McLeod's total of 4,149 points from 2019 for the Big Sky record.

"That was something else," head coach Lyle Weese said. "Every event was right on. She came out of there with an incredible score, starting right with the hurdles with that significant PR. A great high jump competition. PR in the shot after that.

"With most multis, the long jump is kind of the one that can be pretty difficult because you can always scratch and you only get three chances—it's so particular, the long jump. She had a solid second jump and an even better third jump, then finished it off by putting out a great 800."

Schweyen's total is the third-best pentathlon put up in NCAA Division I this season.

Not too long after, junior Hailey Coey outdid herself once again at the sand pit by breaking her own school record in the long jump. The Billings native leaped 20-09.00 to beat the record she set a week ago by over five inches.

Less than two minutes later, Coey was in the starting blocks for the women's 60 meters—an off-event that she had never competed in across three seasons as a Bobcat.

The result? Coey won her heat in a blistering, converted time of 7.57 seconds—tied for the fifth-fastest time in school history.

In the men's 60 meter sprint, junior Stryder Todd-Fields broke teammate Drake Wilkes' school record that lasted all of three meets.

The native of Portland, Oregon, shot out of the starting blocks and powered to the finish, crossing the line with a converted mark of 6.78 seconds.

Remarkably, the four fastest Montana State men's 60 meter sprinters are all current teammates, with three of the quickest races in the event all run this season.

Later, Todd-Fields made an impressive day more memorable with a lifetime-best 200 meter race, clocking a converted time of 21.43 seconds to climb to No. 2 all-time in program history behind only Chris Wilson (2014).

In the last field event of the day, on her sixth and final throw of the night, sophomore Sydney Brewster nabbed the elusive mark that she had been chasing, setting the Montana State school record in the women's shot put.

With the current record-holder in throws coach Jen Allen looking on, Brewster sailed one 52-06.75 to eclipse Allen's mark set in 2004 of 51-03.75.

Elsewhere, Millie Hubbell won the women's 60 meter hurdles clocking an altitude-converted 8.62 seconds to move into a tie for fifth all-time in program history.

In the circle, Elijah Jackman broke through with a big mark in the weight throw, tossing 67-07.00 to record the second-best heave in program history behind only Josh Henigman (2006).

The women's middle distance group also put in work, with three new top-ten marks added to the record book in the 800 meters and two more in the mile.

Kalei Moravitz surged forward for a win in the women's 800 meters, finishing in an altitude-converted time of 2:10.32 to become the sixth-fastest woman in the event in MSU history.

Right behind her were Annie Kaul (2:11.26) and Sophia Miller (2:11.51) who moved up to eighth and tenth all-time at MSU, respectively.

In the mile, reigning Big Sky Women's Track Athlete of the Week Kyla Christopher-Moody battled her way to an impressive win, clocking an adjusted time of 4:49.86 to move up to third in program history.

Lindsey Paulson finished just a hair behind her current No. 5 all-time mark, while Eva Koos climbed to seventh with a converted time of 4:50.62.

"It's exciting to have these types of performances at this spot in the season," Weese said. "If you looked at our schedule, this would be kind of like a place where some of our athletes aren't competing here today, so to come out of this meet with as much as we did is really incredible."

