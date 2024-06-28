Four Montana State football alums in the NFL put on Youth Combine at Bozeman High

BOZEMAN — Four former Montana State Bobcats now in the NFL were back in Bozeman on Thursday to host the second annual MT NFL Stars Kids Combine.

Ty Okada of the Seahawks, Lance McCutcheon from the Jets, Daniel Hardy on the Bears, and the Colts' Lewis Kidd came together to put on the event.

GRACE LAWRENCE / MTN SPORTS

"It means a little extra something to give back to this community, give back to the kids, just have a really good time," Okada said. "It’s just a blessing to be back here to be able to do this."

All four enjoyed being back in the town that developed them, not only as football players but, more importantly, as people.

"This is something that’s easy for me," Kidd said. "Bozeman’s awesome, great community, great people, and it gave me so much. It helped me grow, and I spend so much time here, truly like a second home for me."

GRACE LAWRENCE / MTN SPORTS

Hardy also reflected on why Bozeman means so much to him.

"It’s a quiet, little tucked away gold mine," he described of the area. "It’s just an amazing place and community. You know, I’m honored to represent and to be able to tell people I went to MSU. I was in Bozeman and now I get a chance to show them what this place is all about."

GRACE LAWRENCE / MTN SPORTS

They each have their own message to the campers that look up to them.

"This is something I’ve been preaching at all the camps so far back in Montana: How you do everything is how you do anything, right?" Okada explained. "And so, it’s what you do on the field, but even more so and more importantly, what you do off the field."

"I mean, anything’s possible if you put your mind to it," McCutcheon said. "If you really want it, you’ll do it."

GRACE LAWRENCE / MTN SPORTS

The brotherhood among Bobcats who have made it to the NFL is strong, and they constantly stay in touch and support one another throughout the season.

"Oh, it’s amazing," Hardy said. "I mean all of us are always checking in with each other. You know, I kick it with Lance in the offseason down in California. You know, it’s amazing. Everybody’s checking in with each other, making sure we’re doing good."

"It hasn’t changed. If anything, it’s gotten stronger for us that have made it in the league," McCutcheon explained. "And it’s always a good time for us to come back and hang out a little bit and separate ourselves from the game a little bit and just come here and have some fun."

So much fun, Hardy even jumped in the 40-meter dash to race a camper wearing a Montana Grizzlies hat.

GRACE LAWRENCE / MTN SPORTS

After winning the race, Hardy joked to the camper: "Take it off."