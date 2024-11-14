Four high school prospects sign with Montana State women's basketball

BOZEMAN — Tricia Binford's 20th recruiting class at Montana State has a familial undertone. The Bobcat head coach announced the addition of four high school standouts that will join the program for the 2025-26 season on Wednesday afternoon.

Signing with the Bobcats are Brianne Bailey, a 5-foot-10 guard from St. Anthony, Idaho; Kadynce Couture, a 5-8 guard from Missoula; Grace Hintz, a 5-8 guard from Lynden, Wash.; and Jamison Philip, a 5-7, guard from Ellensburg, Wash.

Bailey is a four-year letterwinner at South Fremont High School and garnered Mountain Rivers Conference Most Valuable Player honors last winter. As a junior, she averaged 19.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 45% from the field. In addition, Bailey chipped in four assists and five steals per contest en route to being named the 3A District 6 player of the year. She was also a first-team all-state selection. Bailey's mother Brooke coaches the Cougars.

"Brianne is an incredible athlete and talent as well as a relentless competitor," Binford said. "She comes to us as a highly recruited player on the national stage. Brianne is a three-prong scorer and will be a great fit in our fast-paced game, and she'll impact the stat sheet everywhere.

"Brianne is an outstanding playmaker and makes everyone on the floor better," Binford added. "Combined with her versatility, she has an endless motor, can jump out of the gym, and has tremendous rebounding ability."

Bailey also lettered in volleyball, softball, and track at SFHS. She was the 2024 state champion in 300-meter hurdles, breaking the state record in a time of 44.3. Bailey was also the state triple jump champion with a leap of 36-11. Off the court she maintains a 4.0 grade-point average and is senior class vice president.

Couture is a three-time first-team all-state selection at Missoula Big Sky. A starter for the Eagles since her freshman season, she led the program back to the state tournament for the first time since 2016. Last season, she again led Big Sky to the state tournament averaging 15.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.5 steals per game as the Eagles posted a 19-5 overall record.

"We've known Kadynce for a long time, and she is one of the best athletes in the state," Binford said. "She's versatile, a very selfless player, a tremendous leader, and can defend nearly every position.

"Kadynce has a high basketball IQ and brings the best out in teammates around her," Binford added. "She's a strong rebounder, a 'glue' kid, and competes hard on both ends of the court. Kadynce has felt like part of our Bobcat family for a while."

Hintz is a three-year letterwinner at Lynden Christian and was the No. 1-ranked guard in the state of Washington's 2025 class by Prep Girls Hoops. A three-time first-team all-state tournament selection and a two-time all-state pick, Hintz led the Lyncs to a state title in 2022 and a runner-up finish in 2023. As a sophomore, she broke the Lynden Christian single-season scoring record with 585 points, averaging 23 points during the regular season.

Hintz was also a first-team all-state selection in soccer and was a member of LCHS' state runner-up team in 2022.

"Grace can flat-out score the ball," Binford said. "She's another very skilled player that has spent hours in the gym improving her craft. Grace has a beautiful jump shot, but also can get to the foul line.

"We've known Grace for a long time as her mother, aunt and cousin all played for the Bobcats," Binford added. "Grace is very familiar with our program and we're ecstatic to have another Hommes (Hintz) in our family."

Hintz' mother Blythe (Hommes) and Cousin Jasmine were Big Sky Conference MVPs in 1997 and 2016, respectively. Her aunt Brooke Hommes was an all-conference performer as well and a member of MSU's 1992 Big Sky championship team.

Philip, a four-year letterwinner at Ellensburg High School and sister of current Bobcat, Dylan Philip, has led the Bulldogs to a 75-1 record and two Washington state championships during her career. For her efforts, she was named the Central Washington Athletic Conference MVP and garnered all-state honors, last winter. In addition, the Bulldogs have captured league and district titles the past three seasons.

An outstanding athlete, Philip has guided Ellensburg's soccer team to numerous state tournament appearances. She is a two-time first-team all-CWAC soccer honoree. Away from competition, Philip participates in Future Farmers of America.

"Bobcat Nation is going to love Jamison as her effort is contagious," Binford said. "She's tremendous with the hustle plays- going after loose balls, taking charges, and attacking the rim. Jamison is a great playmaker with an endless motor.

"She's another kid who is familiar with our program," Binford added.

The four signees will fit into Binford's up-tempo style on both ends of the floor.

"This class fits nicely with our identity of playing at a faster pace, getting into transition, and being disruptive on defense," Binford said. "They are relentless competitors and smart basketball players.

"All four have been to Bobcat basketball camps, have come to our games, and understand our core values," Binford added. "They all come from great families, and now we're excited to have them as part of ours."

