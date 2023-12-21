Portal roundup: Four from Montana State leave for FBS programs, three to Power 5

BOZEMAN — When the NCAA transfer portal opened Dec. 4, a handful of Montana State football players entered their name into the database that week.
This followed the team's 35-34 overtime loss to North Dakota State in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Dec. 2.
All-Big Sky Conference defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez will be heading west to the University of Washington. The Huskies just won the Pac-12 championship and are the No. 2 seed in the upcoming College Football Playoff, where they'll face Texas in a semifinal game. Next season, Washington will become a member of the Big Ten.
COMMITTED! Go Dawgs☔️ #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/MAROksbK1T— Sebastian Valdez (@SebastianVldez) December 18, 2023
Meanwhile, All-American and all-Big Sky offensive guard Rush Reimer has decided to transfer to Cal, which will play in the ACC beginning next season.
COMMITED! #GoBears pic.twitter.com/kG23iTqRTW— Rush Reimer (@ReimerRush) December 19, 2023
Fellow starting guard Omar Aigbedion is headed back to his home state of Texas. He'll take the field at Big 12 Baylor next season.
100% Committed #SicEm🐻 pic.twitter.com/3SxVCeNVAL— 𝔒𝔪𝔞𝔯𝔯𝔦𝔞𝔫 𝔄𝔦𝔤𝔟𝔢𝔡𝔦𝔬𝔫 (@OmarrianAigbed1) December 20, 2023
Offensive lineman Jacob Kettels also heads to the FBS. He's transferring to Kennesaw State, which will be in Conference USA next season.
100% committed to Kennesaw state! Can’t wait to get started! @kennesawstfb @FBCoachK @BohannonBrian pic.twitter.com/DnPDTkfmsz— Jacob Kettels (@kettels_8) December 19, 2023
Dillon native and linebacker Jace Fitzgerald is returning to his hometown to suit up for reigning Frontier Conference champion Montana Western next season.
Excited to announce that I will be continuing my College Career at The University of Montana Western! Go Dawgs! pic.twitter.com/kwX0rEqVkl— Jace Fitzgerald (@jacefitz) December 11, 2023
The transfer portal window for fall sports closes Jan. 2.