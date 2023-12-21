Portal roundup: Four from Montana State leave for FBS programs, three to Power 5

BOZEMAN — When the NCAA transfer portal opened Dec. 4, a handful of Montana State football players entered their name into the database that week.

This followed the team's 35-34 overtime loss to North Dakota State in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Dec. 2.

All-Big Sky Conference defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez will be heading west to the University of Washington. The Huskies just won the Pac-12 championship and are the No. 2 seed in the upcoming College Football Playoff, where they'll face Texas in a semifinal game. Next season, Washington will become a member of the Big Ten.

Meanwhile, All-American and all-Big Sky offensive guard Rush Reimer has decided to transfer to Cal, which will play in the ACC beginning next season.

Fellow starting guard Omar Aigbedion is headed back to his home state of Texas. He'll take the field at Big 12 Baylor next season.

Offensive lineman Jacob Kettels also heads to the FBS. He's transferring to Kennesaw State, which will be in Conference USA next season.

Dillon native and linebacker Jace Fitzgerald is returning to his hometown to suit up for reigning Frontier Conference champion Montana Western next season.

Excited to announce that I will be continuing my College Career at The University of Montana Western! Go Dawgs! pic.twitter.com/kwX0rEqVkl — Jace Fitzgerald (@jacefitz) December 11, 2023

The transfer portal window for fall sports closes Jan. 2.