'Foundation has been laid': Montana State reflects on national championship loss, now turns to offseason

FRISCO, Texas — After a magical 15-0 run to the FCS national championship game, Montana State ultimately came up short of its season-long goal to bring home the first program title in 40 years.

"Our expectation for this program is to win this game, and that’s hard to do," Montana State coach Brent Vigen said. "It’s really hard to get here, first and foremost. The fact that we’ve gotten here two out of the four years, it speaks to where our program’s at, I suppose.

"We needed to learn another lesson, I guess. ... I don’t know why, but we did."

Montana State was down 21-3 going into halftime but fought its way back to coming within three points of North Dakota State multiple times in the game.

It was a valiant second-half effort that ultimately came up short.

"I think our offense was a little bit stagnant there from the first half unfortunately, and we came up short because of it," Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott said. "But, coach (Tyler) Walker got us going. Players were making plays. Guys kept fighting. It’s very easy, 21-3, to quit a national championship game. It is. And we came back out there, and we had a group of guys that fought for this team, fought for the seniors, and just came up short."

That group of seniors, the 24 players who have spent years within the program, have left their lasting impact and culture with the Bobcats who will be back next season.

"These guys have led this place to just a higher standard," Montana State defensive lineman Paul Brott said. "Each year these classes of seniors have just risen it to a higher standard, but I can’t speak to it enough of how much they led this team, how much they meant to me and these younger guys."

Now, the page turns to the 2025 season. Despite losing its strong senior class, Vigen stressed the standard will remain because of them.

"We’re back at school a week from (Tuesday), and it’s really that simple," he said. "You know, you move on from a really great senior group, a great senior group. But, I do think the foundation our program has more than been laid. I guess, in some regard, no different than losing in December last year, and, you know, picking ourselves off the mat."