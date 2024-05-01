Watch Now
Former Montana State WR Clevan Thomas Jr. gets NFL rookie minicamp invite from Cleveland Browns

Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports
Montana State wide receiver Clevan Thomas Jr. celebrates a touchdown against Portland State at Bobcat Stadium on Sept. 30, 2023.
Posted at 7:18 PM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 22:22:29-04

BOZEMAN — Former Montana State wide receiver Clevan Thomas Jr. was extended a rookie minicamp invitation by the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday.

The 5-foot-11, 194-pound Thomas, from Miami, started all 12 games this past season for the Bobcats and had a team-high 26 receptions. He totaled 364 receiving yards, which ranked second on the team. He caught five passes versus Utah Tech, a career high at MSU.

North Dakota State at Montana State
Montana State receiver Clevan Thomas Jr. carries the ball after making a catch against North Dakota State during a second-round game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.

Thomas transferred to Montana State in 2022 after five seasons with Kentucky.

He joins his former teammate, MSU tight end Treyton Pickering, in receiving a minicamp invite. Pickering announced on Saturday he got an invite with the New York Giants.

No players from the Bobcats or the Montana Grizzlies were drafted, and none have signed rookie free-agent contracts as of Tuesday night.

Thomas' tryout invitation was reported by the Montana State football program via its X account.

