Explosive offense, opportunistic defense highlight Sonny Holland Classic

BOZEMAN — The White team prevailed over the Blue 24-14 in the 2025 Sonny Holland Classic on Saturday as Montana State closed spring football drills.

Wide receivers Javonte King and Jabez Woods both scored touchdowns, along with running backs Colson Coon and Jared White.

The defense had three interceptions, as Bryant Meredith picked one off and Carson Williams had two.

"The work that we put on the field there this spring is behind us now, and I think where we're at as a team has become much more clear, and on that note where we're at with individuals, as well," Montana State coach Brent Vigen said. "

"You know, I think anytime we came out and scrimmaged, today included, generally speaking, there was a lot of back and forth that you feel good about both sides, being in the fight and going after it."

