Excitement fills first night of Montana State Spring Rodeo

BOZEMAN — It's one of the most anticipated weeks of the year in Bozeman, and the annual Montana State Spring Rodeo commenced Thursday night at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

MSU honored its outgoing president, Waded Cruzado, who is retiring at the end of this academic year. The rodeo team was also run into the arena by the football team, a favor returned for the traditional run-out at home football games at Bobcat Stadium.

For highlights from Night 1 of the MSU Spring Rodeo, see the video reel above. Following is a press release from Montana State Athletics detailing Thursday's performance:

Montana State sophomore Cole Gerhardt’s plan going into his first bareback ride in five months was simple.

“I knew going in that I just had to do all the fundamental things and try to drive my horse out there,” he said after posting a section-leading 73 in Friday’s performance of the Montana State Spring Rodeo #1 in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Thursday. “I feel like anything good that happens sets me up with a little bit of momentum. I wish it had gone a little bit better, but it was a good way to start.”

Gerhardt’s ride in the night’s first event started a wave that his teammates rode all night, according to MSU head coach Kyle Whitaker. “We got off to a really good start,” Whitaker said. “We did a good job in bareback, saddle bronc, steer wrestling, that was all good.”

Gerhardt’s 73 paced that event, with Jeremy Kay (70) and Trevor Kay (68) of UM Western close behind. Gerhardt was joined by teammates Mike Nannini (5.0 in steer wrestling) and Holden Atkinson (80 in saddle bronc) as Montana State’s event leaders.

The first of two MSU Spring Rodeos conclude with slack during the day on Friday and the Championship Go-Round on Friday at 7 pm.

Round 1 results

Bareback

Cole Gerhardt MTSU - 73

Jeremy Kay - UMTW - 70

Trevor Kay - UMTW - 68

Steer Wrestling

Mike Nannini MTSU - 5.0

Brier Selvidge MTSUN - 5.4

Justus Peterson MTTECH - 5.8

Goat Tying

Tavy Leno UMTW - 6.2

Jacee Winward UMTW - 6.9

Kenda Statham MTSUN - 7.2

Team Roping

Fossum/Klind UMT - 8.1

Foster/Olaveson UMTW - 8.6

Grant/LaPierre NWC - 12.2

Saddle Bronc

Holden Atkinson MTSU - 80

Cade Costello UMTW - 75

Ryatt Thomson MTSU- 66

Breakaway Roping

Tavy Leno UMTW - 2.6

Bella Fossum UMT - 3.4

Tamara Zaugg UMT - 3.6

Tie-Down Roping

Jake Deveraux UMTW - 11.4

Wyatt Jensen MTSU - 12.2

Drew Ellingson NWC - 12.7

Barrel Racing

Desi Coombs UMTW - 14.43

Jill Marcenko MTSU - 14.47

Samantha Gerlach UMTW - 14.59

Bull Riding

Jeremy Kay UMTW - 83

Gavin Knutson UMTW - 81

Key: MTSU-Montana State, UMTW-UM Western, NWC-Northwest College, UMT-Montana, MTSUN-MSU Northern, MTTECH-Montana Tech

