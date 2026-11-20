BOZEMAN — Four years ago, ESPN's College GameDay brought the national spotlight to Bozeman for the Brawl of the Wild.

And in 2026 the game continues to draw national attention, with ESPN making a return trip for a different college football show.

WATCH: BUSSIN & PATE COMES TO BOZEMAN

ESPN's 'Bussin' & Pate' brings national spotlight to Cat-Griz rivalry

Former NFL players Will Compton and Taylor Lewan, along with college football analyst Josh Pate, brought their "Bussin' & Pate" show to Montana State University on Friday, drawing an enthusiastic crowd of Bobcat fans ahead of Saturday's showdown with the Montana Grizzlies.

The hour-long broadcast featured plenty of laughs, spirited chanting and a couple of horses courtesy of the MSU rodeo team that weren't entirely thrilled about being part of the production.

"These boys came in here a little squirrely," Lewan laughed afterward. "And every time the fans started doing the chant — which, by the way, it goes hard — it was like these guys were ready to jump ship at any moment."

The trio has spent the fall visiting some of the biggest games in college football, but Montana was a destination they'd been eyeing for months.

"This was just clearly a place that we all, even early in the season, was like, it'd be sick to go to Montana for this game,” Lewan said.

For Pate, the rivalry offers something increasingly rare in college football, where the transfer portal has made roster turnover a way of life.

"We're just talking to coach today about how many dozens and dozens of players from this state are on this roster, which is the true nature of rivalry," Pate said. "Because it means something to guys above and beyond just this is who I'm playing for this year."

And while the show featured plenty of football talk and laughs, one of its most memorable moments had nothing to do with Saturday's game. The hosts welcomed Loic Blackford, a young Bozeman boy living with a rare genetic condition who has become an honorary member of the Montana State football team.

Meeting Loic and his family left a lasting impression on the ESPN crew.

"It's super special what Montana State has done for this young man," Lewan said. "As a father of three kids, you sit there and you just get a little emotional about it."

"We're very lucky to have a platform like Bussin' with Pate where we can highlight it," Compton added. "It's cool for them. It's awesome for us."

Read more about Loic's special relationship with the Montana State football team.

As for their predictions for Saturday's game, all three hosts picked Montana State. Pate praised Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen, calling him one of the most respected coaches in college football.

But regardless of Saturday's outcome, the crew seemed impressed enough with Bozeman to consider a return trip.

"Personally, I want to come back," Compton said. "I want to come back here and hang out a little bit."