Eddie Turner III's career-high 27 points lift Montana State to 72-67 win over Portland State

BOZEMAN — After a three-game away stint for the Montana State men, they were awaited at home to a loud Worthington Arena crown Thursday night.

That energy, mixed with graduate guard Eddie Turner III's career-high 27 points, pushed Montana State to a 72-67 win over Portland State. The Bobcats avenged their road loss to the Vikings, a 94-91 defeat in Portland.

Turner led all scorers, while sophomore forward Brandon Walker added 14 points and nine rebounds.

The win put Montana State back at .500 in Big Sky playl (7-7), and the Cats now look ahead to hosting Sacramento State at 6 p.m. in Worthington Arena on Saturday.

