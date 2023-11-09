Watch Now
CollegeMontana State Bobcats

Dominant offensive line for no. 5 MSU led by Bozeman native, standout Justus Perkins

Justus Perkins BI
Posted at 9:32 AM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 11:32:17-05

BOZEMAN — MSU center Justus Perkins leads an offensive line on a Bobcats team that averages just over 300 yards per game on the ground.

The Bozeman native sat down with MTN's Grace Lawrence to discuss his journey from Hawks to the Bobcats, being a second-generation Montana State football player, and having his brothers as teammates.

He also discusses what its like working with both quarterbacks Sean Chambers and Tommy Mellott, last season's Brawl of the Wild and more in this latest feature for Bobcat Insider.

No. 5-ranked Montana State hosts Northern Arizona in Bobcat Stadium at 1 p.m. Saturday.

For the full story, click the video above.

