Dominant homecoming victory marks win No. 50 for Montana State coach Brent Vigen

BOZEMAN — Montana State took down Eastern Washington 53-7 on Saturday. Quarterback Justin Lamson threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

"Yeah, definitely something we’ve been trying to work on these past couple weeks," Lamson said. "(It) wasn’t just an emphasis this week, but just taking shot plays. I think we’re super efficient when we do underneath stuff. Just trying to find a way to let our guys go make plays. Credit to coach (Pete) Sterbick."

Dominant homecoming victory for MSU marks no. 50 for Bobcats coach Brent Vigen

It was another dominant performance for the defense as it held the Eagles to just one field goal.

"Credit to the staff and players," Montana State coach Brent Vigen said. "They present some real challenges with what they are capable of doing. I felt like our guys played really disciplined."

This win marks No. 50 for Vigen.

"It’s a credit to players and coaches," he said. "It’s a credit to the continued investment in our program, support we get from the top down, the support we get from our fans. It’s an expectation to go out there and win every weekend, I guess. To get to this point, get this milestone, it’s certainly something to be proud of.

"It’s the fifth game this year, it’s the third win this year. Got to figure out how to get another one next week."

Fastest to 50 wins in Montana State Football history!



Congrats @bvigen ‼️#BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/0MdTBqMphd — Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) September 28, 2025

The Bobcats have been home the entire month of September, but they’re back on the road for a ranked matchup against Northern Arizona next week.

"Understanding that NAU is a really good program," Lamson said. "We know that it’s going to be a great opponent. Everyone in the Big Sky is really good. Trying to attack it one week at a time, and I think we’ve done a really good job at that."

