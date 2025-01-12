DBs Dru Polidore, Jon Johnson latest from Montana State to enter transfer portal

BOZEMAN — Two more players on Sunday announced their intention to transfer from the Montana State football program.

Safety Dru Polidore and cornerback Jon Johnson, two key components to the Bobcats' defense in 2024, both said via social media that they have entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Polidore and Johnson are the 12th and 13th MSU players to go into the portal since the end of the regular season.

As a junior this year, Polidore made 35 tackles at safety with two interceptions and on pass breakup. He made a season-high five solo tackles in the Bobcats' FCS playoff semifinal victory over South Dakota on Dec. 21.

Polidore originally announced he was staying in Bozeman to play for the Cats next season but ultimately changed course.

"After careful reflection and conversations with my family and mentors, I've decide to enter the transfer portal with one more year of eligibility," Polidore wrote on X. "This decision wasn't easy, and leaving a place and a program I love so much makes it even harder."

Officially in the transfer portal !

29 games played

60 tackles, 13 PBU’s, 4int, 1 touchdown

1 year eligibility pic.twitter.com/eKVNJ5jo8w — Jon Johnson (@kozy_jay2x) January 12, 2025

Johnson, who has an extra year of eligibility in 2025, factored prominently into MSU's cornerback rotation in 2024. He had two interceptions and four pass breakups to go along with 28 total tackles last season.

Jonson picked off a pass in a quarterfinal playoff victory over Idaho on Dec. 14.

The list of Bobcats known to have entered the transfer portal also includes starting cornerback Andrew Powdrell, linebacker Cole Bullock, safety Blake Stillwell, running backs Scottre Humphrey, Jared White and Elijah Elliott, offensive tackle Conner Moore, tight end Rohan Jones, and receivers Marqui Johnson, Lonyatta Alexander Jr. and Garrett Walchli.

On Saturday, Moore announced he had committed to Michigan State of the Big Ten. Meanwhile, Alexander indicated he is headed to Idaho of the Big Sky Conference while Jones plans to play at Arkansas in the SEC.

Additionally, MSU placekicker Casey Kautzman of Butte posted on social media on Sunday that he will play next season in the Frontier Conference at Montana Tech.

Stillwell previously announced he has committed to FCS Southern Utah of the United Athletic Conference.

Montana State has also lost offensive coordinator Tyler Walker and offensive line coach Al Johnson, who are leaving the program to take the same positions at Temple.

The window for the transfer portal for championship players closes five days after a title game. Montana State lost the FCS championship 35-32 to North Dakota State last Monday in Frisco, Texas.

