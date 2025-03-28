Continuity key as Shawn Howe settles in to promoted role of defensive coordinator at Montana State

BOZEMAN — There has been a lot of movement for the Montana State football coaching staff this offseason, and on the defensive side of the ball it has been mostly an internal shift.

Shawn Howe, who previously served as the co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach, was promoted to the sole role of defensive coordinator in February to replace Bobby Daly, who has since moved on to UTEP.

Nicolas Jean-Baptiste was promoted from defensive line assistant and defensive tackles coach to full defensive line coach, Jody Owens has gone from safeties to linebackers, and Bryan Shepard moved from cornerbacks to safeties and defensive pass game coordinator.

The Bobcats, who began spring drills this week, also added Trenton Greene to coach cornerbacks earlier this month.

"We’re returning a majority of the staff," Howe explained of the continuity the defensive coaches have this year. "We’re losing coach Daly which is a huge loss, alright, because not only is he a great coach, he’s one of the greatest Bobcats of all time. Outside of that, we’re returning really the whole staff."

Daly accepted the job as the defensive coorindator at UTEP earlier this offseason.

Being the co-defensive coordinator last year alongside Daly, who called plays on Saturdays, was a role Howe has already leaned on with his new promotion.

"You know, he really leaned on all of us and let us be experts in our field, and that’s kind of the same way I’m approaching it," Howe explained of what he took from working with Daly. "The same way I’ve always believed is, you know, let everyone be the head coach of their room, and I’m kind of the guy that organizes it."

The internal shift the defensive staff was able to have after the departure of Daly was key in Howe solely taking over as defensive coordinator and moving Jean-Baptiste to take over the defensive line as a whole.

"Coach Bap is the best D-Line coach in this building," Howe said. "I tell ya, when I listen to coach Bap talk D-Line to those kids, those players, I’m listening, almost like listening to myself talk. I mean, we’re just so much on the same page."

"I think it just made the most sense with the guys that we returned," Montana State head coach Brent Vigen explained about his thought process in restructuring his defensive staff. "If coach Bap hadn’t been working in our program for the years he had, I maybe wouldn’t have done it."

Howe now remains the only staff member from Vigen’s first year with Montana State in 2021.

Since his time in Bozeman, he has coached three All-America defensive linemen: Brody Grebe, Daniel Hardy and Chase Benson.

"I love this place," Howe said. "I mean, I’ve been all over the country. I’ve been fortunate enough to coach at a bunch of different levels, and I will tell you, this place, Montana State, is special.

"And then with coach (Vigen), it’s really simple. Everybody who has worked for coach (Vigen) will tell you they love working for the man. I truly believe in coach Vigen and want to be attached to coach Vigen for as long as I possibly can."

Howe has been a staple to the sideline in his time at MSU, and with the coordinator role comes the question if he will he remain coaching from the field or above in the booth.

"I’ll be probably right there on the field," Howe said. "You now, we’ve got the iPad now, so the advantage of going upstairs is kind of diminished a little bit, because you’re always just a couple of plays away from being able to see the whole picture."

