Winning culture made Montana State commitment easy for C-J-I's Brynn Kammerzell

GREAT FALLS — Chester-Joplin-Inverness standout Brynn Kammerzell announced Thursday that she has committed to play for the Montana State women’s basketball program.

Kammerzell helped lead C-J-I o a 24-3 record and a fourth-place finish at the Class C state tournament this past season. She averaged more than 24 points per game as a junior.

WATCH: Brynn Kammerzell talks about her commitment to MSU

CJI Standout Brynn Kammerzell Commits to Montana State

For Kammerzell, the decision came down to more than basketball.

“I just love (MSU’s) winning culture right now,” Kammerzell said. “They've been on fire winning lots of games. Their coaching staff is just incredible. And their girls are my type of people. Just great people. Fun to be around.”

Kammerzell said seeing other Class C athletes find success at Montana State, like Roberts’ Taylee Chirrick and Saco’s Teagan Erickson, also made the transition feel natural.

“It’s really nice knowing that these Class C girls are going to be there,” she said. “I've known Teagan for a while when I was a freshman she was competing against me at state high jump.”

She added that staying close to home was another major factor in her choice.

“It means a lot to be a Montana girl and to be able to go play at Montana State,” Kammerzell said.

Kammerzell has been a standout multi-sport athlete throughout her high school career. Along with her basketball success, she has helped the C-J-I volleyball team reach the Class C state tournament twice and will be chasing her third straight Class C high jump state championship next weekend.

Now that her college decision is made, Kammerzell says she can fully focus on her senior season and locking up a track and field title next week.

“I feel so relieved,” she said. “I'm so happy with the choice I made. And I can't wait to be a Bobcat, but I want to finish off my school season with a trophy.”

