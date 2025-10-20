California dreaming: Group of Montana State players set for homecoming vs. Cal Poly

BOZEMAN — One of the most recruited states for the Montana State football program is California, and a handful of players will be making a homecoming this weekend as the Bobcats head to San Luis Obispo to play Cal Poly this Saturday.

California natives at Montana State



Takhari Carr | DB | Compton

Bryant Meredith | DB | Concord

Justin Lamson | QB | El Dorado Hills

Jordan Reed | WR | El Centro

Nick Seymour | WR | Valencia

JT Reed | OL | San Jose

Cedric Jefferson | OL | Temecula

Hunter Provience | TE | San Diego

Montana State coach Brent Vigen expanded on how important California is for his program's recruiting footprint. He also explained the joy for these athletes to return to their home state.

"Those guys, from that state, to get a chance to play closer to home, whether its San Luis Obispo, Davis or Sacramento, I think is something in recruiting was advantageous to them," Vigen explained of the Bobcats competing in the Big Sky against the likes of Cal Poly, UC Davis and Sacramento State.

"You know, we have guys from all over the state. More southern than northern, so this is the most southern of the three stops, so, I know it's exciting for them."

Montana State and Cal Poly kick off at 6 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday on your local Scripps Sports Station.

