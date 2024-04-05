By the numbers: A look at Matt Logie's new contract as Montana State men's basketball coach

BOZEMAN — Matt Logie's new contract as the Montana State men's basketball coach will pay him an annual salary of $197,002.23, according to a copy of the contract obtained by MTN Sports.

The contract, which went into effect April 1 and runs through April 30, 2028, was signed by Logie on April 3. Montana State president Waded Cruzado and director of athletics Leon Costello signed the contract on April 2, as did Clay Christian, Montana's commissioner of higher education, and Kellie Peterson, MSU's legal counsel.

MTN Sports also obtained a copy of Logie's 2023 contract with Montana State. According to the contracts, Logie's base salary increased from $189,425.22.

The contracts also show that many of the incentives in Logie's 2023 contract are mirrored in the new contract, including a $50,000 retention incentive, which is payable July 1 of each year of the contract.

The biggest difference between Logie's original contract signed in April of 2023 and his new contract comes in the scheduling incentives. Per the 2023 contract, Logie could earn a maximum of $85,000 if the Bobcats generated revenue from guarantee games, and assistant coaches would earn $45,000. The rest of the revenue would've been retained by Montana State.

According to the 2024 contract, Logie can earn the same $85,000 for generating revenue from guarantee games and assistants can receive the same $45,000, but Logie can also receive the next $80,000 as a bonus. Any remaining revenue would be retained by the university.

The performance incentives — such as team grade-point average, graduation success rates, fundraising activities, coach of the year honors and championship wins — remained the same in the 2024 contract as the 2023 contract.

According to both contracts, Logie earns $15,000 by winning the Big Sky Conference tournament championship. His assistant coaches earn $5,000.

Additional incentives outlined in the contract are listed below.



Team GPA of 2.90-2.99 — Logie earns $2,000, and his assistant coaches (each) earn $500.

Team GPA of 3.00–3.00 — Logie earns $3,000, and his assistant coaches (each) earn $750.

Team GPA of 3.10 or above — Logie earns $4,000, and his assistant coaches (each) earn $1,000.

Logie earns $5,000 and his assistant coaches (each) earn $1,000 if they maintain a graduation success rate that is equal to or higher than the overall Division I men’s basketball GSR rate as determined by the most recently available NCAA federal Graduation Rate/GSR report.

Logie earns $1,000 and his assistant coaches (each) earn $250 if the most current APR report shows no “0-for-2” men’s basketball student-athletes.

If attendance (tickets sold) increases from the previous year by 1,600, Logie earns a base of $2,500. An increase of 1,700-2,200 would earn Logie $1,000 per $100 increment.

Logie earns $30,000 when he promotes and participates in fundraising activities, social activities, Booster functions (social and golf), public speaking engagements and ticket sales campaigns.

If Logie is recognized by the Big Sky Conference as the coach or co-coach of the year, he earns $5,000.

If the Bobcats finish the regular season as conference champions or co-conference champions, Logie earns $5,000 and his assistant coaches earn $2,500.

An NIT Tournament selection earns Logie $5,000 and his assistant coaches each $2,500. Qualifying for the NIT Final Four also earns Logie the amount of $5,000 and his assistant coaches each $2,500. Winning the NIT earns each party that same amount.

Playing in the First Four of the NCAA tournament and winning earns Logie $5,000 and his assistant coaches each $2,500.

If the team plays in the first round of the NCAA tournament Logie earns $15,000 and his assistant coaches each earn $7,500. Each win in the NCAA tournament earns Logie an amount of $25,000 and his assistant coaches each $12,500. Advancing to the Final Four and winning in the Final Four earns each party that same amount.

Winning the national championship would earn Logie $50,000.

His buyout remains the same amount of $500,000 for the first three years of the contract and decreases to $250,000 in the fourth year of the contract.