Brody Grebe of Montana State named FCS ADA scholar-athlete of the year

BOZEMAN — Montana State defensive end Brody Grebe added to his awards dossier on Wednesday, when he was named one of two national scholar-athletes of the year by the FCS Athletic Directors Association.

Grebe, the 2024 Big Sky Conference defensive player of the year, and Idaho safety Tommy McCormick earned the nod for $5,000 post-graduate scholarships from a field of 11 finalists and 52 FCS ADA academic all-stars. This is the 24th year for the award.

While the Melstone product pursues his dreams of playing professional football, he said the scholarship offers an opportunity when his playing days end. The 2025 NFL Draft is April 24-26.

“It’s just a great opportunity moving forward, being able to come back and pursue a master's or doctorate, whatever it may be, that can help expand my knowledge in engineering or in a different field,” he said. “To have that scholarship available provides a great opportunity.

“This university has meant a lot to me, and I put everything I could into this place. For this scholarship to come when I’m back here for my pro day, capping off my career here where I earned my (bachelor’s) degree, it means a lot.”

In addition to landing the Big Sky’s top defensive player award in 2024, Grebe earned All-America honors for the third time as a senior. He earned first-team All-Big Sky honors as well, capping his career with 26.5 career sacks, seventh in Bobcat history.

For all the awards and achievements acknowledging his greatness as a player, Grebe’s academic success is equally impressive. He became Montana State’s third two-time first-team College Sports Communicators academic All-American as a senior, and was one of the 16 National Football Foundation Scholar-Athletes and a finalist for that organization’s William V. Campbell Award.

As part of his capstone mechanical engineering project, he invented an apparatus that grows algae year-round in Montana’s harsh climate. The byproduct can serve as both biofuel and feed for cattle.

“I still have the dream of starting my own business,” Grebe said. “The Norm Asbjornssen College (of Engineering) offers a (Master of Science in Innovation Management) program is really good for entrepreneurship.

“Norm Asbjornson created the program and it’s an accelerated master’s through the College of Engineering. That’s something I’ll look into, and if I want to look into areas like chemical and petroleum (engineering), this (scholarship) will be give me that opportunity.”

Grebe hopes to pursue football at the professional level and return to school for an advanced degree. Using his education, his long-term goal is to contribute to the sustainability and success of his family ranch and possibly own a business.

"On behalf of the FCS ADA, I would like to congratulate this year's recipients for their outstanding dedication to both academic and athletic excellence. This is a remarkable achievement that deserves recognition," said FCS ADA President Mark Benson, director of athletics at the University at Albany.

"We are honored to support your ongoing pursuit of academic and professional success beyond the field. Congratulations to each of you, as well as to your coaches, teammates, administrators, faculty, and families, whose support has been instrumental in your journey."

Grebe finished his Bobcat career as a three-time All-American and most recently led Montana State to the FCS national championship game this past January.

Bobcat head coach Brent Vigen lauded Grebe’s commitment in the classroom while excelling on the football field.

“Brody is the definitive student-athlete,” Vigen said. “His ability to excel in all areas of his life is admirable, and we’re proud of this achievement and all his great accomplishments.”

