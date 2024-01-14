Brian Goracke's 25 points lift Montana State to 90-81 win over Northern Colorado

BOZEMAN — Montana State took down Northern Colorado at home in Worthington Arena 90-81 on Saturday night.

Brian Goracke led his team with 25 points. Brandon Walker added 22, while Robert Ford III cashed in 18 and added 12 rebounds.

Despite the loss for the Bears, Saint Thomas led all scorers with 27 points.

Northern Colorado had a narrow 41-39 lead at the half, but Montana State's late push in the second half secured the win.

The victory moves MSU to 3-1 in Big Sky play. Up next for the Montana State is the first Brawl of the Wild matchup with Montana on Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. The women tip off at 2 p.m. first in the doubleheader.

For full highlights, click the video reel above.