Brent Vigen, Montana State add 5 more signings to football program

BOZEMAN — Montana State added four prep standouts and a transfer to the Bobcat football program on Wednesday, the first day since early December for NCAA schools to officially add most players.

Three cornerbacks, a receiver and an athlete likely headed for defense join 20 players added in early December. MSU head coach Brent Vigen is pleased to put a bow on the program’s recruiting for the current cycle.

"These five, ideally, complete our recruiting class," Vigen said. "In adding these DBs, what’s important is that I think we have guys in Gianni (Edwards) and Brian (Harris) and Jasiah Denmark who can impact us immediately.”

Vigen is also pleased to add two prep stars with high upside.

“The opportunity to add both Breck (Reed) and Ebe (Grabow), guys who had great success in high school, is exciting,” he said. “This group is consistent with how we do things, which is heavy on bringing in high school athletes and adding transfers that are a great fit.”

HEAR FROM COACH BRENT VIGEN:



FEBRUARY TRANSFER

Gianni Edwards, CB

6-0, 175, RFr, Tr, Forney, TX (Arizona/North Forney)

Player Notes: Transfers to Montana from Arizona, where he redshirted in 2025, and is currently enrolled at MSU... ranked as a three-star defensive back by 247Sports and Rivals out of North Forney High… made 42 total tackles (27 solo), averaging 1.9 tackles per game with 1.0 tackle for loss as a senior in 2024… intercepted two passes and broke up three others... forced one fumble... helped North Forney to an 8-4 overall record, as the team lost in the 2024 UIL Texas Football State Championship. From Defensive Backs Coach Bryan Shepherd: “Gianni is originally from the Dallas area, and we’ve had a lot of success with players from DFW. We knew multiple people on the coaching staff at his high school and they rave about how competitive he is. With that type of competitive nature, and meeting him and seeing his fire and passion for the game, I think he has a bright future here at Montana State. He is very long, just needs a little development, but his future is bright.”

FEBRUARY HS ADDITIONS

Jasiah Denmark, CB

6-0, 170, Fr, HS, Puyallup, WA (Puyallup)

Player Notes: Named Second Team All-Area by Tacoma New Tribune in 2025... also 4A All-SPSL North. From General Manager Chandler Arbizzani: “Jasiah is a profile player who showed up in all three phases in high school - defense, special teams and offense. His height, length and reactionary quickness are assets for him on the outside, and he als flashes ability as an aggressive tackler.”

Ebe Grabow, ATH

6-2, 200, Fr, HS, Big Sky, MT (Lone Peak)

Player Notes: Earned Class C 8 Man All-State honors at Lone Peak... first team all-conference at receiver, kicker, punter, kick return and punt return... second team all-conference at outside linebacker... Southern Division MVP... also stars in basketball, scoring over 1,000 points in his career. From Head Coach Brent Vigen: “Ebe really flashed at our team camp last year playing for Lone Peak, he really stood out among all the players at the small school team camp. Being able to follow him and the success he had for Lone Peak this year, it was evident that he’s a guy we should give an opportunity to. He’s a do-it-all player at that level, receiver, defensive back, kick returner. I think we see him on the defensive side of the ball, but we’re excited to have him in our program.”

Brian Harris, CB

5-10, 180, Fr, HS, La Marque, TX (Hitchcock)

Player Notes: Two-time First Team All-County selection at defensive back... named 12-3A Co-Defensive MVP... was named a Built Ford Tough Player of the Week... Texas 3A 4 x 200 m relay and bronze medalist in 4 x 100 relay as a junior, running the anchor leg in both events... Texas 3A regional qualifier in the 100 m as a junior, finishing fourth at regional with a time of 10.74... season-best 10.65 during prelims. From Defensive Backs Coach Bryan Shepherd: “One of the things we really liked on tape is that he’s a profile player, meaning he played all three phases. You see him playing defense, offense, special teams, and you see him out there making explosive plays. And then you see his track times, he ran a 10.6 (100 m), and it matches how explosive he looks on tape. I’m excited to get him on on campus and he has the opportunity to be special if he listens to Coach (Sean) Herring (MSU strength coach).”

Breck Reed, WR

6-0, 175, Fr, Sheridan, WY (Sheridan)