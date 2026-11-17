BOZEMAN — Montana State is 10-1 overall and 7-1 in Big Sky Conference football play ahead of the last game of the regular season on Saturday.

The defending FCS national champions entered the year ranked as the No. 1 team and began with a dominating road win against Utah Tech, opening the season with a 54-0 shutout. The Cats scored in all three phases in Saint George, Utah.

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Brawl of the Wild: No. 2 Montana State Bobcats season in review

Montana State then continued to roll in non-conference play, beginning with a 51-24 win over Butler at home

The Cats faced an FBS opponent in Nevada next and got the 20-7 victory on the road before closing out non-conference play against Central Connecticut with a hard-fought 35-30 win.

The Blue Devils were the first real test for the Cats before they were tested again the following week in a ranked matchup against Northern Arizona.

Shortly before that game began, the Bobcats announced they'd be missing quarterback Justin Lamson, running back Adam Jones and wide receiver Taco Dowler. Despite being down those All-Americans, the Bobcats fought to a 28-14 win over NAU.

The following week in Moscow, Idaho, though, the Cats weren't able to stop a last-second score and two-point conversion by the Vandals and dropped their first game of the season 35-34.

After the bye week, Lamson and Jones returned. The Cats put up a dominating performance against Eastern Washington with a 56-20 final.

They then battled it out with Weber State in Bozeman, getting the 38-33 win and following that up with another powerful performance against Cal Poly at home.

Montana State then began its last road stretch, beginning in Pocatello, Idaho, for another ranked matchup.

Idaho State took Montana State to three overtimes, but the Bobcats prevailed with a 28-26 win and finished out the road trip with a 31-21 win over Northern Colorado which was head coach Brent Vigen's 71st win as the Bobcats' head coach, setting a new program record.

For their last regular-season game, the Bobcats will face off against their in-state rival in the University of Montana, which kicks in Bozeman at noon Saturday.

The Bobcats clinched a share of the Big Sky regular-season conference title and would have sole possession with a win over the Grizzlies,