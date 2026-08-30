ST. GEORGE, Utah — Montana State began its national title defense in a familiar way — by dominating a Big Sky Conference opponent.

Quarterback Justin Lamson accounted for three touchdowns, receiver Dane Steel had a career night and the No. 1-ranked Bobcats shut out Big Sky newcomer Utah Tech 54-0 on Saturday at Greater Zion Stadium.

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No. 1 Montana State hammers Utah Tech to begin national title defense

It was MSU's 17th consecutive victory over a Big Sky opponent dating to the 2024 season, and their program record-tying 15th in a row overall.

The Bobcats took the lead in the first quarter on a fine individual effort by Steel, who caught an intermediate pass from Lamson and weaved to the end zone for a 55-yard score. It wasn't exactly reminiscent of Steel's dazzling catch-and-run touchdown in the FCS title game, but it again showcased his ability to turn routine catches into huge plays.

It was all Bobcats after that. A fourth-down stop by MSU's defense in the second quarter led to a 2-yard touchdown run by Adam Jones, capping an 11-play, 58-yard drive that produced a 23-0 advantage.

Defensively, MSU gave Utah Tech a rude welcome to the Big Sky by limiting the Traiblazers to 227 total yards and 12 first downs. It was the Bobcats' first Big Sky Conference shutout since a 40-0 victory at Weber State on Sept. 23, 2023.

3 takeaways: Ty Gregorak and Ben Creighton break down Montana State's 54-0 win

Montana State scored touchdowns in all three phases — including a 28-yard interception return by Brendon Ross early in the fourth quarter — to punctuate the victory.

GREAT 8: Coming off a historic season, what will Lamson do for an encore in 2026? Saturday was perhaps a great indicator.

Lamson looked like the same poised, productive quarterback, completing 22 of 30 passes for 260 yards and two TDs, and rushing for 29 yards and another score. Lamson, who was pulled at the end of the third quarter, has now thrown 196 consecutive passes without an interception in nine career Big Sky games.

Steel was Lamson's top target. The duo connected eight times for 174 yards, an average of 21.8 per completion.

It was Lamson's 15th career victory as a starter at Montana State, and he is now one win shy of tying Kelly Bradley (1983-86) on MSU's all-time wins list.

SPECIAL SHOWCASE: Special teams played a huge role in the Bobcats' holding on to win last year's national title game against Illinois State, and (for the most part) they came up big again Saturday.

The top play: Colter Petre shot through and blocked a punt early in the second quarter, and Xavier Ahrens scooped up the ball and trotted 16 yards into the end zone. That play gave MSU a 17-0 lead and put the Bobcats in full control.

RECORD SETTER: Speaking of special teams, Taco Dowler finished the game with 72 punt return yards and in the process broke the career record in the Big Sky.

Dowler now has 1,462 career punt return yards, which breaks the previous record of 1,441 set by Montana's Levander Segars (2001-04).

VIGEN EXTENDS NUMBERS: With the victory, MSU coach Brent Vigen moved his Big Sky Conference record to 38-3 in his five-plus seasons in Bozeman. He also moved to 62-12 overall, and is now just nine wins shy of the school record for career coaching victories (Rob Ash, 70).

WHAT'S NEXT: Montana State (1-0) will play its first non-league game of the 2026 season when it hosts Butler for the annual "Gold Rush" game this coming Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

Butler is a member of the non-scholarship FCS Pioneer Football League. The Bulldogs opened their season Saturday with a 27-23 victory over traditional NAIA powerhouse Georgetown (Ky.). It will be the first time the Bobcats and Bulldogs will meet in football.

