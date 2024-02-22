Bozeman Native, MSU Grace Gilbreth named Co-Big Sky Track and Field Athlete of the Week

BOZEMAN — Bozeman native and Montana State track and field junior Grace Gilbreth was awarded co-Big Sky Athlete of the Week for track and field on Monday.

This followed her standout performance at the Big Sky Tuner on Friday Feb. 16 where she ran the third fastest mile time in program history at an adjusted 4:44.

"We set up an aggressive pace for the race, and Grace was very confident," Bobcats coach Lyle Weese said. "Yeah, got off to a great start. Battled through, it’s always tough running fast on an indoor track. So, she just did a great job in the race, and it was good to see her break through."

For Gilbreth, it was all about her entire team stepping up over the weekend.

"Yeah, I’m really happy with how the day went. I think the team overall had a really good showing," Gilbreth said. "It was really fun, all the distance girls ran the mile that day, so it was the last event, well second to last event, so that was really fun."

Gilbreth is a product of the Bozeman Hawks – the strong legacy of their cross country and track and field programs continue to make their mark at the next level.

"It has been incredible to see Grace’s development as a runner over the last three years," Weese reflected. "She had a really good career at Bozeman high school, especially her senior cross country season was really impressive. Yeah, then she got here to MSU and has just been getting better and better every single year. High level of commitment, high level of drive, and it’s showing with results."

"It’s been really cool," Gilbreth talked about representing the town of Bozeman. "Definitely I appreciate it more when I get older. Yeah, I went to track and field camps here when I was little so it’s kind of a cool, full circle thing."

The Big Sky Indoor Championships take place from Feb. 22-24 in Spokane, WA. Gilbreth runs the 5K on Friday at 6:35 PT/7:35 pm MST, and the 3K on Saturday at 2:50 PT/3:50 pm MST.