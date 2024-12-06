Bozeman native, Montana State legacy Kenneth Eiden IV looks to continue strong play into playoffs

BOZEMAN — Montana State takes on UT Martin in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday. The Bobcats capped off the regular season with a perfect 12-0 record and an outright Big Sky Conference title.

Defensive end Kenneth Eiden IV, a Bozeman native, had clutch performances in the final stretch of the regular season to help propel the Cats to their final wins. That included two sacks for a loss of 16 yards against UC Davis in a 30-28 MSU win.

Eiden joined MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence for a sit-down interview to reflect on his time with Montana State. He also talked about sharing a special connection with his father, Kenneth Eiden III, who was an offensive lineman for MSU in the 1990s.

"With him getting to watch from the stands, and kind of trying to carry on his legacy and what he built, I think it's super fun," the younger Eiden said. "It's a cool connection we have together and stuff we can talk about."

For the full interview, click the video above.