Bozeman Bobcats: Three Shrine Game players on why they are staying home to play for Montana State

BOZEMAN — There's a few players who will compete in the Shrine Game on Saturday from Bozeman that will eventually suit up for their hometown Montana State Bobcats come this fall.

Bozeman High's Kash Embry, and Gallatin's Grant Vigen and Tommy Springman all explained how excited they are to continue their football career with the Cats.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Bozeman Bobcats: three Shrine Game players on staying home to play for Montana State

"It means a lot, you know, I was very lucky to be one of the few kids chosen from Bozeman to actually go back, and born and raised there, so being able to represent my community and friends and family is super special, and I’m very thankful for it," Embry said.

Springman and Vigen also explained on why they landed on Montana State, and the great opportunity that comes with representing the Blue and Gold.

"Everything about it," Springman said. "I mean, the community, the atmosphere, everything you can do in Bozeman. Just the mountains, the rivers, everything you could want in Montana and plus, you know, my family is also there so it means a lot just to be close to my family."

"It’s thriving, and you know, every Saturday at Bobcat Stadium is full," Vigen said. "People love the team, love the college, and so I wanted to go somewhere where I could compete for championships year in and year out."

Since they’re from Bozeman and staying home to represent the Cats, they should be experts on the best spots in town, which they gave in the video reel above as well.

The game, which will be broadcast by the Montana Television Network on CBS affiliates across the state, is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.