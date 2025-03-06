Boise experts: Tyler Patterson and Sam Lecholat talk Montana State's sustained success at Big Sky tournament

BOZEMAN — The Montana State men's basketball team has earned three consecutive Big Sky Conference titles in Boise, Idaho, the past three years. Graduate guard Tyler Patterson and senior forward Sam Lecholat have been part of every championship.

The Bobcats' duo sat down with MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence to explain why their team has had so much recent success at the tournament.

They also dove into their favorite restaurant spots in Boise, how the team passes time when they travel and more in this sit-down interview.

Montana State enters this year's tournament as the No. 5 seed and will play Idaho State in a quarterfinal game at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

