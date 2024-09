This is the postgame press conference from Montana State following its 52-13 win over Mercyhurst on Saturday.

With the win, the Bobcats improved to 4-0 at the end of nonconference play. MSU begins its Big Sky schedule next week on the road at Idaho State.

Head coach Brent Vigen, offensive lineman Burke Mastel and defensive back Rylan Ortt spoke to the media following the victory over Mercyhurst. Click the video reel above to watch.