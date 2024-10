BOZEMAN — This is the postgame press conference from Montana State following its 55-17 win over Northern Colorado on Saturday for homecoming at Bobcat Stadium.

With the win, the Bobcats are 2-0 in Big Sky play and improved to 6-0 overall. They remain the only team left undefeated in the conference.

Head coach Brent Vigen, linebacker McCade O'Reilly and wide receiver Ty McCullouch spoke to the media following the victory over Northern Colorado. Click the video reel above to watch.