Bobcat postgame: Brent Vigen, players break down Montana State's 49-17 playoff win against UT Martin

BOZEMAN — This is the postgame press conference from top-seeded Montana State following its 49-17 win over UT Martin in the second round of the FCS playoffs Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.

With the win, the Bobcats improved to 13-0 and moved into the quarterfinal round next week. They will host either No. 8-seeded Idaho or Lehigh.

Head coach Brent Vigen, wide receiver Taco Dowler and defensive end Kenneth Eiden IV spoke to the media following the victory over UT Martin. To watch, see the video player above.

