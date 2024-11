CHENEY, Wash. — This is the postgame press conference from Montana State following its 42-28 win over Eastern Washington on Saturday at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash.

With the win, the Bobcats are 5-0 in Big Sky play and improved to 9-0 overall. They remain in a tie for first place in the league with UC Davis.

Head coach Brent Vigen, quarterback Tommy Mellott and defensive back Dru Polidore spoke to the media following the victory over Eastern Washington. Check out the video reel above to watch.