Bobcat postgame: Brent Vigen, players break down Montana State's 31-17 semifinal win against South Dakota

BOZEMAN — This is the postgame press conference from top-seeded Montana State following its 31-17 win over No. 4-seeded South Dakota in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.

With the win, the Bobcats improved to 15-0 and will play for th FCS national championship against No. 2-seeded North Dakota State on Jan. 6 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Head coach Brent Vigen, quarterback Tommy Mellott and defensive end Brody Grebe spoke to the media following the victory over USD. To watch, see the video player above.

