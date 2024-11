BOZEMAN — This is the postgame press conference from Montana State following its 34-11 win over Montana on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.

With the win, the Bobcats finish the regular season at 8-0 in Big Sky Conference play and 12-0 overall for the first time in program history. They secured the outright conference title with the win as well.

Head coach Brent Vigen, running back Adam Jones and defensive back Rylan Ortt spoke to the media following the victory.

Check out the video above to watch.