Bobcat Insider: No. 3 Montana State staying focused on winless Northern Colorado

BOZEMAN — No. 3-ranked Montana State, fresh off a 37-17 road win over Idaho State in their Big Sky Conference opener last week, now turns its attention to a homecoming matchup against winless Northern Colorado on Saturday.

On this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider show, MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence and Bobcats play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly are joined by coach Brent Vigen to discuss MSU's focus level heading into its game against the last-place Bears.

Other topics covered include special teams improvement and the more balanced nature of quarterback Tommy Mellott's performance through five games this season.

Bobcats wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr. also joins the show to talk about his journey to Montana State after previous stops at Arizona State and Washington.

Montana State (5-0, 1-0 Big Sky) and Northern Colorado (0-5, 0-1) are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. For information on how to watch the game, click here.

