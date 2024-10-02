How to watch the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats games on Saturday, Oct. 5

The Montana and Montana State football teams continue Big Sky Conference play this week.

Both the Bobcats and Grizzlies won their conference openers on the road last week — the Cats pulling away from Idaho State 37-17 and the Griz outlasting Eastern Washington in a 52-49 thriller — and return home this week. Third-ranked Montana State looks to improve to 6-0 overall this season against Northern Colorado, while No. 8 Montana plays host to longtime Big Sky rival Weber State.

Scripps Sports will broadcast both games on local TV in Montana. Both games will also be available to stream on ESPN+.

The game between Montana (4-1) and Weber State (2-3) kicks off at 1 p.m. and will air on the MTN channel across Montana except in the Missoula and Flathead Valley markets, where the game will air on KPAX.

Montana State (5-0) and Northern Colorado (0-5) play at 2 p.m. That game will air on CBS affiliates KBZK in Bozeman, KXLF in Butte, KTVQ in Billings, KRTV in Great Falls and KXLH in Helena. In Missoula and the Flathead, the Cats-Bears game will air on the MTN channel.

Saturday's coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show on the MTN channel.

The MTN channel is available on DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

