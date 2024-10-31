Bobcat Insider: No. 2 Montana State returns from bye, readies for Eastern Washington

BOZEMAN — The last time Montana State played a football game, the Bobcats rolled to a 44-14 win at Portland State to improve to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in Big Sky Conference play entering their bye week. It's the best NCAA Division I start in program history.

Montana State was idle last week and returns to action this week at Eastern Washington. The No. 2-ranked Bobcats and Eagles will kick off in Cheney, Wash., at 2 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday, Nov. 2. The game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on local TV in Montana.

MSU coach Brent Vigen joins this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider show, hosted by MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence and MSU play-by-play announcer Keaton Gillogly, to talk about how the Bobcats utilized the bye week and look ahead to this week's road matchup with Eastern Washington. The Eagles are 2-6 overall and 1-3 in the Big Sky.

Cats defensive back Miles Jackson also joins the show. The Portland native had an interception against the Vikings, as Montana State shut down Portland State quarterback Dante Chachere two weeks ago.

Jackson talks about his Portland homecoming, time in Bozeman and experience in the Big Sky Conference.

To watch this week's Bobcat Insider show, see the video above.

