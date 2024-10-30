How to watch the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats games on Saturday, Nov. 2

The Montana and Montana State football teams enter the homestretches of the 2024 Big Sky Conference schedules this week.

The second-ranked Bobcats are coming off a bye week and travel to Eastern Washington, while No. 8 Montana heads to Cal Poly after shutting out Northern Colorado last week.

Scripps Sports will broadcast both games on local TV in Montana, and both games will also be available to stream on ESPN+.

The game between Montana State (8-0 overall, 4-0 Big Sky) and Eastern Washington (2-6, 1-3) kicks off at 2 p.m. Mountain time and will air on the MTN channel across Montana except in the Bozeman and Butte markets, where the game will air on KBZK and KXLF. In Helena and Great Falls, the Bobcats-Eagles game will also air on KTVH and KTGF, respectively.

Montana (6-2, 3-1) and Cal Poly (2-5, 1-3) play at 3 p.m. Mountain. That game will air on CBS affiliates KPAX in Missoula, KTVQ in Billings, KRTV in Great Falls and KXLH in Helena. In Bozeman and Butte, the Grizzlies-Mustangs game will air on the MTN channel.

Saturday's coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show on the MTN channel.

The MTN channel is available on DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

Learn more about the MTN channel and where to watch.