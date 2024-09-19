Bobcat Insider: Montana State returns from bye week to prepare for Mercyhurst

BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team returns from a bye week with a 3-0 record and ranked third in the FCS.

The Bobcats come back a little healthier, too, expecting a number of players to return from injury for their game against FCS newcomer Mercyhurst. Montana State and Mercyhurst kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday inside Bobcat Stadium. The game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports on the MTN channel.

Montana State coach Brent Vigen joined this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider, hosted by MSU play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly and MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence. They talked about the offensive line returning some players from injury and finishing up the non-conference portion of the Bobcats' schedule. They also discussed conference realignment after the Pac-12 announced it would be adding four programs from the Mountain West.

Senior safety Rylan Ortt also joined the show. The Missoula native talked about becoming a captain this year, pride in representing Montana and learning under safeties coach Jody Owens and defensive coordinator Bobby Daly.

