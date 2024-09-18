How to watch the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats games on Saturday, Sept. 21

BOZEMAN and MISSOULA — The Montana and Montana State football teams wrap up their non-conference schedules with home games Saturday.

The No. 9-ranked Grizzlies will host No. 24 Western Carolina inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium, while the third-ranked Bobcats will host FCS newcomer Mercyhurst at Bobcat Stadium. Both games are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast by Scripps Sports on the MTN channel.

Viewers in the Missoula and Billings markets will receive the Griz game live at 1 p.m. and the Cats game on tape delay at 5 p.m.

Viewers in the Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls and Helena markets will receive the Cats game live at 1 p.m. and the Griz game on tape delay at 5 p.m.

Both games will also stream live on ESPN+.

The Scripps Sports Saturday Showdown Pregame Show will begin gameday coverage at 12:30 p.m., and the Saturday Showdown Postgame Show will immediately follow the games.

The MTN channel is available on DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.



Local Broadcast (Antenna) DirecTV Billings KTVQ channel 2.2 Channel 5 Butte KXLF channel 4.2 Channel 14 Bozeman KBZK channel 7.2 Channel 14 Great Falls KRTV channel 3.2 Channel 4 Helena KTVH channel 12.2 Missoula KPAX channel 8.2 Channel 9

Learn more about the MTN channel and where to find it.