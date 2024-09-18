How to watch the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats games on Saturday, Sept. 21

BOZEMAN and MISSOULA — The Montana and Montana State football teams wrap up their non-conference schedules with home games Saturday.
The No. 9-ranked Grizzlies will host No. 24 Western Carolina inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium, while the third-ranked Bobcats will host FCS newcomer Mercyhurst at Bobcat Stadium. Both games are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast by Scripps Sports on the MTN channel.
Viewers in the Missoula and Billings markets will receive the Griz game live at 1 p.m. and the Cats game on tape delay at 5 p.m.
Viewers in the Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls and Helena markets will receive the Cats game live at 1 p.m. and the Griz game on tape delay at 5 p.m.
Both games will also stream live on ESPN+.
The Scripps Sports Saturday Showdown Pregame Show will begin gameday coverage at 12:30 p.m., and the Saturday Showdown Postgame Show will immediately follow the games.
The MTN channel is available on DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.
|Local Broadcast (Antenna)
|DirecTV
|Billings
|KTVQ channel 2.2
|Channel 5
|Butte
|KXLF channel 4.2
|Channel 14
|Bozeman
|KBZK channel 7.2
|Channel 14
|Great Falls
|KRTV channel 3.2
|Channel 4
|Helena
|KTVH channel 12.2
|Missoula
|KPAX channel 8.2
|Channel 9