Bobcat Insider: Montana State readies for first Brawl of the Wild basketball games of 2025

BOZEMAN — The Montana State men's and women's basketball teams each played three Big Sky Conference games over a five-day span from Jan. 16 to Jan. 20.

They combined to go 5-1 during that stretch, with the men defeating Weber State and Eastern Washington and losing to Idaho State and the women winning all three of their matchups. The Bobcat women have now won 10 consecutive games.

Up next for both squads is the first Brawl of the Wild game of the season, as Montana State visits rival Montana on Saturday. The women are set to tip off at 2 p.m. inside Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, and the men will play at 7. Both games will be broadcast on the MTN channel.

In this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider, hosted by MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence and MSU men's basketball play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly, Montana State men's and women's basketball coaches Matt Logie and Tricia Binford talk about the busy stretch of games and look ahead to Saturday's Cat-Griz matchups.

Watch the full episode in the video above.

