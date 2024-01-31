Bobcat Insider: Coaches Matt Logie, Tricia Binford look ahead to big Eastern Washington games

BOZEMAN — The Montana State basketball teams sit in the middle of the Big Sky Conference standings as they near the midpoint of the league schedule.

The Bobcat men are 10-11 overall and 5-3 in Big Sky play, sitting in a tie with Montana for third place in the conference standings. Montana State is back in Brick Breeden Fieldhouse this week after splitting a pair of road games last week — a 70-62 win over Sacramento State and a 94-91 loss to Portland State.

MSU is set to host league-leading Eastern Washington (13-7 overall, 7-0 Big Sky) on Thursday and Idaho (7-13, 1-6) on Saturday.

The MSU women, meanwhile, are 11-10 overall and 5-3 in conference, tied with Idaho State for fourth in the Big Sky standings. After winning home games over Sacramento State and Portland State last week, the Bobcats head back on the road this week. They are 2-9 away from home this season.

Montana State plays at Eastern Washington (16-4, 6-1) Thursday and Idaho (10-9, 3-4) Saturday.

On this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider, men's coach Matt Logie and women's coach Tricia Binford join MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence and MSU play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly.

Logie and Binford talk about last week's games — including the play of Robert Ford III and Sam Lecholat for the men and Marah Dykstra and Natalie Picton for the women — before previewing the big matchups with Eastern Washington.

Watch this week's Bobcat Insider edition in the video above.