Montana State men pick up Big Sky Conference road win at Sacramento State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Montana State never trailed in a 70-62 victory over Sacramento State in Big Sky Conference men's basketball Thursday night.

The Bobcats led by as many as 17 points, 55-38, at the 13:37 mark of the second half then saw their lead cut to four with 7:13 remaining. A layup by Sam Lecholat with 5:36 left gave MSU a 63-53 lead and MSU held on from there.

Brian Goracke scored 20 points on 6-of-9 shooting to lead the Bobcats. Robert Ford III added 15 points and hit three 3-pointers. Brandon Walker scored 14 points for MSU.

With the win, the Bobcats evened their overall record at 10-10 and improved to 5-2 in the Big Sky Conference standings.

Montana State next travels to play Portland State on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Mountain time.